All section
Close
Explore Categories
Explore Tags
The Logical Indian Crew
Tamil Nadu: People Denied Temple Entry For Ages Step Inside With Collector's Intervention
Writer: Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
Tamil Nadu, 30 Dec 2022 2:17 PM GMT
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary |
A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
Pudukkottai collector Kavitha Ramu and Superintendent of Police Vandita Pandey paved the way for people to enter the village temple, a right denied to them for ages. They entered the temple in Vengaivasal village in Tamil Nadu's Pudukkottai district. Officials also registered a case under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act against a certain number of people for practicing casteism. Two arrests have been made in the case so far.
Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Tarin Hussain,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary,
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
Must Reads
EC Develops First Prototypes Of Remote Voting Machines For Domestic Migrants; Here's All You Need To Know