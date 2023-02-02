All section
Close
Explore Categories
Explore Tags
The Logical Indian Crew
Tamil Nadu: IFS Officer Warns Against Exotic Kappaphycus Seaweed Cultivation, Reminds Of Threat To Coral Reefs
Writer: Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
Tamil Nadu, 2 Feb 2023 11:57 AM GMT
Editor : Jayali Wavhal |
She writes about gender issues, human interest, and environment.
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
Jagdish S. Bakan, an IFS Officer, attended a discussion meeting in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, about the impact of seaweed cultivation on protected areas. He shared information about Kappaphycus Seaweed, a destructive, exotic, and invasive species. The invasive Kappaphycus alvarezii seaweed, which smothers and kills coral reefs, has spread its wings to coral reef areas in Valai island in the Gulf of Mannar Marine National Park. Environmentalists claim there is a huge industry lobby aggressively pushing for cultivating Kappaphycus, despite being aware of its ecological consequences.
Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Tarin Hussain,
Editor : Jayali Wavhal,
Creatives : Tarin Hussain