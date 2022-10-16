All section
The Logical Indian Crew
Tamil Nadu Govt Announces India's First Slender Loris Sanctuary
Writer: Tarin Hussain
Tamil Nadu, 16 Oct 2022 7:58 AM GMT
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
In a bid to protect the endangered Slender Loris, the Tamil Nadu government has announced the first sanctuary for the primate in Karur and Dindigul districts. Chief Minister Muthuvel Karunanidhi Stalin announced that 11,806 hectares in the forest areas of the Karur and Dindigul districts will be merged so that the Kadavur Slender Loris Sanctuary can be created.
