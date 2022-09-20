All section
Close
Explore Categories
Explore Tags
The Logical Indian Crew
Tamil Nadu Government Notifies Nanjarayan Tank In Tirupur As Bird Sanctuary
Writer: Tareen Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
Tamil Nadu, 20 Sep 2022 8:14 AM GMT
Editor : Ankita Singh |
A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.
Creatives : Tareen Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
The Tamil Nadu government on September 13 issued an order to set up a bird sanctuary at Nanjarayan Tank in Tiruppur district. The order comes after Minister of Forests K Ramachandran announced in the state Assembly in April that the Nanjarayan Tank will be turned into a bird sanctuary by using a government fund of Rs 7.5 crore. The 125.86.5 hectares of land located near Neruperichal and Sarkar Periyapalayam villages of Tiruppur North and Uthukuli taluks in Tiruppur district, will be the 17th bird sanctuary in Tamil Nadu.
Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Tareen Hussain,
Editor : Ankita Singh,
Creatives : Tareen Hussain
Must Reads
Maharashtra: Since August 15, Locals Sing National Anthem Every Morning In This Maoist-Affected Village
Leading Tech For Good! Know How This Foundation Is Empowering Rural Women & Youth Through Technology