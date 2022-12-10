All section
Tamil Nadu: Fishermen & Forest Staff Rescue Dugong, Olive Ridley Turtle Trapped In Nets

Tamil Nadu,  10 Dec 2022 3:25 AM GMT

The viral video shows a group of fishermen slowly releasing a giant dugong that got entangled in their nets. According to reports, the fishers took immediate steps to ensure the safety of the sea animal after it got caught in the nettings. IAS Officer Supriya Sahu, on December 8, shared on Twitter a compilation of two videos of animal rescue by Ramanathapuram fisherfolk. She posted the footage of a giant Olive Ridley Turtle being rescued similarly. The turtle was seen flapping its flippers as the men took it down from the boat and freed it back to the sea.

