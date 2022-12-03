All section
Close
Explore Categories
Explore Tags
The Logical Indian Crew
Tamil Nadu Farmers Forced To Dump Their Produced Vegetables Following Poor Price Rate
Writer: Priyanka Jaiswal
A Journalism graduate and a storyteller at heart, who likes to dote on stories around. No matter if it's Personal or Political, Priyanka always attempts to find a way to make sure that people get the correct information at the right time and in the right way.
Tamil Nadu, 3 Dec 2022 10:26 AM GMT
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary |
A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.
Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal
A Journalism graduate and a storyteller at heart, who likes to dote on stories around. No matter if it's Personal or Political, Priyanka always attempts to find a way to make sure that people get the correct information at the right time and in the right way.
Shared by a TN Journalist @thinak_, this video shows farmers dumping tomatoes in the ground. In another video he shared, farmers can be seen discarding okra, alleging that they need to get a reasonable price in return for their produce. "Okra (lady's finger) and tomato farmers dumped their produce on the ground following poor prices for their produce in Manor Taluk in Tirunelveli district", reads the caption of the tweet.
Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Priyanka Jaiswal,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary,
Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal
Must Reads
Here's How This Auto Driver Turned Mumbai Traffic Into "Most Innovative Hour" For This Passenger, Others