Tamil Nadu: 70 Tribals From Mudumalai Turn Invasive Weed Into Elephant Replicas; Craft Earns Praise

Tamil Nadu,  16 Jan 2023 11:16 AM GMT

An installation of elephant replicas made from invasive lantana weed was inaugurated at Chennai's Edward Elliot's beach by Tamil Nadu's Minister of Forests, M. Mathiventhan, on January 13. The replicas were made from lantana camara, an invasive weed known to deter the growth of other trees and plants in forests, by as many as 70 tribals of The Shola Trust, a non-profit organization in Gudalur. The elephant statues are exhibited to raise public awareness about the need to protect wild creatures and spread the message of living in harmony and coexistence.

