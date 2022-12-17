All section
The Logical Indian Crew
Sustainable Solutions! Eco-Friendly Cushion Paper Packaging Used As Alternative To Bubble Wraps
Writer: Tarin Hussain
India, 17 Dec 2022 9:40 AM GMT
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary |
Eco-friendly cushion paper packaging is an effective alternative which provides quality cushioning for your goods as well as strengthening your eco-friendly pack room operation. This paper is 100% recycled and manufactured from recycled and biodegradable materials. It is also an environmentally friendly alternative to bubble wraps. Potentially, it can be used by online e-commerce delivery platforms, supermarkets and retail chains.
