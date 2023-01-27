All section
Close
Explore Categories
Explore Tags
The Logical Indian Crew
Survey Reveals Every One In Four Indians Concerned About Threat Of Job Layoff
Writer: Priyanka Jaiswal
A Journalism graduate and a storyteller at heart, who likes to dote on stories around. No matter if it's Personal or Political, Priyanka always attempts to find a way to make sure that people get the correct information at the right time and in the right way.
India, 27 Jan 2023 12:15 PM GMT
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary |
A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.
Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal
A Journalism graduate and a storyteller at heart, who likes to dote on stories around. No matter if it's Personal or Political, Priyanka always attempts to find a way to make sure that people get the correct information at the right time and in the right way.
Amid the growing layoffs, there has been a surge in the number of patients coming from various companies both office-goers and those working from home with panic anxiety attacks and depression as they fear losing control over their immediate future plans.
Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Priyanka Jaiswal,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary,
Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal