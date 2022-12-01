All section
Supreme Court Launches Online RTI Portal Helping Citizens To Access Information Easily; Know More
A Journalism graduate and a storyteller at heart, who likes to dote on stories around. No matter if it's Personal or Political, Priyanka always attempts to find a way to make sure that people get the correct information at the right time and in the right way.
India, 1 Dec 2022 11:39 AM GMT
The web portal will facilitate only those who want to secure information from the Supreme Court; any other information from public authorities will have to be sought from respective government portals.
