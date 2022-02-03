All section
Caste discrimination
Videos
The Logical Indian Crew

Students In Hijab Continue To Sit Outside College Premises; Principal Shuts College Gate Himself

Aditya Pran Changkakati

Writer: Aditya Pran Changkakati

Aditya Pran Changkakati

Aditya Pran Changkakati

Video Journalist

A multimedia journalist with a keen interest and observance of rural development, healthcare, and civic issues.

See article by Aditya Pran Changkakati

Karnataka,  3 Feb 2022 2:30 PM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Aditya Pran Changkakati

Aditya Pran Changkakati

Aditya Pran Changkakati

Video Journalist

A multimedia journalist with a keen interest and observance of rural development, healthcare, and civic issues.

See article by Aditya Pran Changkakati

Students of Karnataka’s Udupi college, which again on 1st February denied entry in classes to students wearing hijab, has moved the Karnataka high court seeking the right to wear headscarves inside the classroom. College Principal himself closed the gates on them. Meanwhile students in hijab still continue to wait outside the college premises in a hope to resume their studies soon. The plea states that the Indian constitution guarantees the Freedom of Conscience and the right to profess, practise and propagate religion. Advocates Shathabish Shivanna, Arnav A Bagalwadi and Abhishek Janardhan have moved the high court on behalf of the petitioner.

