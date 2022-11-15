All section
Close
Explore Categories
Explore Tags
The Logical Indian Crew
Student From Bengaluru Plays 'Vande Mataram' On Flute Aboard Vande Bharat Express
Writer: Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
India, 15 Nov 2022 4:44 AM GMT
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary |
A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
A video of a student from 12th grade, who boarded the newly inaugurated train in South India, playing Vande Mataram on the flute has gone viral on social media. The boy identified to be Aprameya Seshadri can be seen playing the national song on the flute melodiously as the train passes through different locations. Other passengers who boarded the train assembled around him to witness his special performance that instilled the spirit of patriotism in many.
Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Tarin Hussain,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary,
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
Must Reads
These Set Of Viral Images Are Circulated With False Claims To Malign The Reputation Of Jawaharlal Nehru On His Birth Anniversary