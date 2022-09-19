All section
The Logical Indian Crew
Stuck In Bengaluru Traffic, Doctor Runs 3 Km To Reach Hospital For Surgery
Karnataka, 19 Sep 2022 6:17 AM GMT
On August 30, Dr Govind Nandakumar, a gastroenterology surgeon, was stuck in traffic on the Marathahalli-Sarjapur road when he was headed to Manipal Hospitals, where a patient was waiting for him. When the traffic stopped for a few minutes, Dr Nandakumar left his car with his driver and ran to the hospital. A video that he posted on Instagram received much appreciation from the public for his commitment.
