Stubble Burning: Punjab Farmers Dispose Crop Residue Instead Of Burning; Others Demand Compensation In Return
Punjab, 11 Oct 2022 3:48 AM GMT
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
A few farmers in Punjab have started disposing crop residue in a sustainable manner, either by using it as natural fertilizer or selling it for fuel production.
