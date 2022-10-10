All section
The Logical Indian Crew
Stopped From Carrying Gulab Jamuns At Phuket Airport, A Man Made Most Of It By Sharing
Writer: Tarin Hussain
Others/World, 10 Oct 2022
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary |
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
Himanshu Devgan was carrying a tin of gulab jamuns when officials at Phuket airport in Thailand informed him that he wasn’t allowed to carry them in his luggage. Deciding to make the most of it, Devgan offered the sweets to the officials at the security check. A video of the same shows the airport officials relishing the gulab jamuns. Posted on September 24, the video has already received more than one million views. Netizens appreciated the gesture of the man and the airport staff.
