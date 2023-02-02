All section
Steps Towards Self-Sufficiency! Barauni Factory Plant Commences ‘Bharat’ Urea Production
Bihar, 2 Feb 2023 11:57 AM GMT
Barauni Plant of Hindustan Urvarak & Rasayan Limited (HURL) commenced production of ‘Bharat’ brand fertilizer. The state-of-the-art gas-based Barauni Plant is part of the initiative taken by the Government to revive the closed urea units of Fertilizer Corporation of India Ltd. (FCIL) and Hindustan Fertilizers Corporation Ltd (HFCL) in order to achieve self-sufficiency in the urea sector.
