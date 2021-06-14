State Reeling Under Debt Of Rs 40,000 Crore, Telangana CM Gifts Costly SUVs To Officers

Telangana government has bought vehicles worth Rs 23-30 lakh for 32 Additional District Collectors amid the pandemic. This move has received incessant criticism from the opposition that has called this purchase a 'criminal surge' as the state reels under a debt of Rs 40,000 crore.

Telangana government has bought vehicles worth Rs 23-30 lakh for 32 Additional District Collectors amid the pandemic. This move has received incessant criticism from the opposition that has called this purchase a 'criminal surge' as the state reels under a debt of Rs 40,000 crore.