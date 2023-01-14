All section
The Logical Indian Crew
Spread Comfort & Warmth This Winter Season!
Writer: Priyanka Jaiswal
A Journalism graduate and a storyteller at heart, who likes to dote on stories around. No matter if it's Personal or Political, Priyanka always attempts to find a way to make sure that people get the correct information at the right time and in the right way.
India, 14 Jan 2023 5:18 AM GMT
Editor : Ankita Singh |
A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.
Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal
A Journalism graduate and a storyteller at heart, who likes to dote on stories around. No matter if it's Personal or Political, Priyanka always attempts to find a way to make sure that people get the correct information at the right time and in the right way.
Join the kind community @efgorg The @wishesandblessings team hit the slum clusters of Delhi providing woolen shawls and lohis to the destitute. Their team distributed over 500 shawls and lohis to the underprivileged living in dismal conditions. This is the least we can do for the needy people this winter. Providing warmth and comfort is all they need right now. Thanks to their whole team.
Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Priyanka Jaiswal,
Editor : Ankita Singh,
Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal
