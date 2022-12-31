All section
Close
Explore Categories
Explore Tags
The Logical Indian Crew
Sportsmanship! Athlete Slows Down To Let His Competitor Win, Video Viral
Writer: Priyanka Jaiswal
A Journalism graduate and a storyteller at heart, who likes to dote on stories around. No matter if it's Personal or Political, Priyanka always attempts to find a way to make sure that people get the correct information at the right time and in the right way.
Others/World, 31 Dec 2022 8:40 AM GMT
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary |
A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.
Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal
A Journalism graduate and a storyteller at heart, who likes to dote on stories around. No matter if it's Personal or Political, Priyanka always attempts to find a way to make sure that people get the correct information at the right time and in the right way.
An athlete's display of sportsmanship has gone viral all over the Internet. The incident occurred in 2020, during the Santander Triathlon in Spain when Spanish triathlete Diego Mentrida surrendered the third place spot so British athlete James Teagle could overtake him. Mentrida was behind Teagle when the latter took a wrong turn close to the finish line, allowing Mentrida to take the lead. His reason for doing this has won attention, with thousands winning him tremendous praise.
Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Priyanka Jaiswal,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary,
Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal
Must Reads
My Story: 'Despite Autism Given Speech Difficulties, I Found My Calling In Music & Won The National Award Thrice'
My Story: 'My Child's Diagnosis Moved Me To Build First Ever Clinic For FX Syndrome & Educate Parents About Neurodivergence'