Speech-Impaired Indigo Employee Works Efficiently At Indore Airport; Garners Praise
Madhya Pradesh, 16 Jan 2023 11:18 AM GMT
A Twitter video shared by MituBLange, a disability advocate, on January 11 shows a hearing and speech-impaired Indigo employee working smoothly and efficiently at Indore airport. His badge read, “Hi, I cannot speak or hear, but I am happy to assist.” Internet users were impressed with the employee by how empowered and in sync, he was with all his workmates.
