Spain: Thousands Protest In Madrid Against State Of Healthcare; Demand Better Public Health System
Others/World, 16 Nov 2022 5:31 AM GMT
Tens of thousands of Spanish public health workers and their supporters staged a demonstration on November 13 to demand more primary health care staff, and to protest against what they say is the progressive dismantling of the public health system in favor of private providers by the conservative regional government in Madrid. The protest in the Spanish capital, dubbed the “white tidal wave” because of the white medical coats worn by many protesters, took place under the slogan “Madrid rises up for public health”.
Contributors Suggest Correction
