The Logical Indian Crew
South Korea: Solar Panel Lane Built On Highway; Protects Cyclists From Harsh Weather & Produces Clean Energy
Writer: Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
Others/World, 5 Dec 2022 4:19 AM GMT
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
South Korea built an eco-friendly bike lane connecting Daejeon to Sejong, the administrative capital of South Korea, in 2014. The 32 km stretch lane is covered with solar roof panels, which not only generate electricity but also protect cyclists from sun and rain on the highway. With 7,502 solar panels installed at intervals of approximately 30 inches, the panelling covers 3 miles of the 5.5-mile cycling highway. It can produce an annual average of 2,200 MWh of eco-friendly electricity that powers many of the streetlights and electronic displays in Sejong.
Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Tarin Hussain,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary,
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
