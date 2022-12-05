All section
Caste discrimination
Videos
South Korea: Solar Panel Lane Built On Highway; Protects Cyclists From Harsh Weather & Produces Clean Energy

Others/World,  5 Dec 2022 4:19 AM GMT

South Korea built an eco-friendly bike lane connecting Daejeon to Sejong, the administrative capital of South Korea, in 2014. The 32 km stretch lane is covered with solar roof panels, which not only generate electricity but also protect cyclists from sun and rain on the highway. With 7,502 solar panels installed at intervals of approximately 30 inches, the panelling covers 3 miles of the 5.5-mile cycling highway. It can produce an annual average of 2,200 MWh of eco-friendly electricity that powers many of the streetlights and electronic displays in Sejong.

Writer : Tarin Hussain
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
