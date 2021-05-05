SOS: A Silent Pandemic Of Anxiety, Loneliness Is Here
India | 5 May 2021 12:04 PM GMT
|
COVID-19 disrupted mental health services in 93 countries and around 85% of those with mental disorders have not been able to receive treatment in developing countries. The Logical Indian’s Shubham Thakur explains why 90% of youths are suffering from anxiety globally due to the silent pandemic.
