'Small Step, Big Difference' — Rajya Sabha To Drop 'No Sir,' Introduce Gender Neutral Language
India, 23 Sep 2022 8:18 AM GMT
The decision came as a reply to a letter written by Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi to Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi seeking to change the usage of phrases such as 'no sir' which is often used in parliament replies.
