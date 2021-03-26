Similipal Tiger Reserve Wildfire: Another Fire Breaks Out In Bhanjabasa Range

The forest officials claim the fire has been brought under control, but on the evening of March 7, a video of another fire in Bhanjabasa range surfaced.

While forest officials, firefighters and locals are trying to bring the forest fire under control, M Yogajayananda, regional chief conservator of forest, Baripada circle, said "some amount of rain is necessary to keep more fires from coming up".

According to the latest reports, the adjoining Kuldiha sanctuary has also caught fire. A local outfit 'Bhanja Sena' has called for a 12-hour bandh in Mayurbhanj district on March 10 to protest against the administration's failure to control the fire in the tiger reserve.