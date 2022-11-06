All section
The Logical Indian Crew
Shocking! Tourists Drive Car On Hanging Bridge In Karnataka, Sent Back By Locals
Writer: Tarin Hussain
Karnataka, 6 Nov 2022 9:19 AM GMT
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary |
In a video that has since gone viral, tourists can be seen trying to cross the narrow hanging bridge with a Maruti Suzuki 800. The incident occurred on November 1 at Shivapura hanging bridge in Yellapura town in Uttara Kannada district. They were forced to retreat as the locals stood their ground and insisted that the tourists won't be allowed to drive their cars on the bridge. On November 2, the Karnataka police arrested one person for driving a car on a hanging bridge in Uttara Kannada district's Yellapur. The arrested was identified as Azad Sayyad, a resident of Joida taluk's Ulavi village.
