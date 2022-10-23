All section
Shocking! Hospital Beds Used For Carrying Garbage In Bihar

Bihar,  23 Oct 2022 3:05 AM GMT

Dengue continues to wreak havoc in the entire state of Bihar including Muzaffarpur. Because of this, the health system has disintegrated. At the same time, a video about the district's healthcare system is becoming popular online which clearly demonstrates the health department's negligence. In the footage, trash can be seen being moved on top of patient beds at Muzaffarpur's Sadar Hospital. Deputy Superintendent of the hospital Naresh Chaudhary stated that an investigation is being conducted over this video. After an investigation, the offenders will be subject to punishment.

