The Logical Indian Crew
Shocking! Hospital Beds Used For Carrying Garbage In Bihar
Writer: Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
Bihar, 23 Oct 2022 3:05 AM GMT
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary |
A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
Dengue continues to wreak havoc in the entire state of Bihar including Muzaffarpur. Because of this, the health system has disintegrated. At the same time, a video about the district's healthcare system is becoming popular online which clearly demonstrates the health department's negligence. In the footage, trash can be seen being moved on top of patient beds at Muzaffarpur's Sadar Hospital. Deputy Superintendent of the hospital Naresh Chaudhary stated that an investigation is being conducted over this video. After an investigation, the offenders will be subject to punishment.
Writer : Tarin Hussain,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary,
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
