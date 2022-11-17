All section
Shocking! Cockroach Found In 4-Yr-Old Patient's Meal At AIIMS Delhi, Hospital Initiates Probe
Delhi, 17 Nov 2022 11:10 AM GMT
The AIIMS Delhi administration Monday initiated an inquiry into a complaint that a cockroach was found in the food served to a young patient admitted at the premier institute. The incident came to light after a Twitter user posted details along with photographs. He claimed that a cockroach was found in the dal served to the four-year-old patient. Speaking with The Indian Express, the mother of the patient said it was the first meal her son was having after a rare intestinal surgery conducted on him.
