The Logical Indian Crew
Shocking! Children Cross River Using Tyre Tubes To Reach School In Chattisgarh's Sarguja
Chhattisgarh, 18 Jan 2023 10:26 AM GMT
In the Surguja district of Chattisgarh, children are forced to risk their lives to go to school using tyres as boats. For years, villagers have been requesting authorities to make a bridge, but to no avail. Regional MLA Dr Pritam Ram said that the people of this village have been demanding a bridge as villagers have to use a boat even for basic facilities. He added that the bridge's construction would boost employment opportunities and make it easier for kids to reach school.
Writer : Tarin Hussain,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary,
Creatives : Tarin Hussain