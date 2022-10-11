All section
The Logical Indian Crew
Shauryajit Khaire Shows Stunning Mallakhamb Gymnastics Performance At The National Games
Writer: Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
Gujarat, 11 Oct 2022 4:09 AM GMT
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary |
A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to his Twitter handle on October 8 to heap praise on Shauryajit Khaire, a 10-year-old boy from Gujarat who took part in the 'Mallakhamb' event at the 36th National Games being held in Gujarat. The young kid put on a brilliant routine and impressed many with his talent. Gujarat are placed 13th in the medal table with nine gold so far.
Writer : Tarin Hussain,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary,
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
