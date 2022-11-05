All section
Close
Explore Categories
Explore Tags
The Logical Indian Crew
Share Your Love With Someone In Need
Writer: Priyanka Jaiswal
A Journalism graduate and a storyteller at heart, who likes to dote on stories around. No matter if it's Personal or Political, Priyanka always attempts to find a way to make sure that people get the correct information at the right time and in the right way.
India, 5 Nov 2022 10:39 AM GMT
Editor : Ankita Singh |
A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.
Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal
A Journalism graduate and a storyteller at heart, who likes to dote on stories around. No matter if it's Personal or Political, Priyanka always attempts to find a way to make sure that people get the correct information at the right time and in the right way.
Join the kind community @efgorg Nestayha, a 7 year old girl from Wajir, lost her hearing when she was young after she became sick and her eardrums ruptured. She hasn’t been able to hear until today. @wearthepeace is continuously working towards helping people in need. Do visit their page and extend your support in donating in humanitarian relief.
Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Priyanka Jaiswal,
Editor : Ankita Singh,
Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal