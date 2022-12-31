Share Knowledge, Feel Grateful!

All section
Writer: Priyanka Jaiswal
A Journalism graduate and a storyteller at heart, who likes to dote on stories around. No matter if it's Personal or Political, Priyanka always attempts to find a way to make sure that people get the correct information at the right time and in the right way.
India, 31 Dec 2022 8:43 AM GMT
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary |
A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.
Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal
Join the kind community @efgorg A non profit organisation, @ravishafoundation, has started a great initiative to teach children who cannot afford a good education. In the video, we can see them having fun while learning. Sending heartfelt appreciation to them.
