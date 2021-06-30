Videos

Sexuality, Sex Education, Consent: Swati Jagdish Explains What Kids Must Know!

Navya Singh (Trending News Editor) 
India   |   30 Jun 2021 6:04 PM GMT
Editor : Kishan Rao | Creatives : Navya Singh
Swati Jagdish, a sex educator and lactation counsellor is famous for her candid conversations and videos, where she can be seen talking about sexuality, menstruation, and consent with her young daughter Maya.

The Logical Indian's Navya Singh spoke to Swati Jagdish to understand why is it important for parents to talk about these concepts with their children without making it awkward.

