Sexism, Slurs, Misogyny: Why Politics Is A Constant Struggle For Women Leaders

Recently, Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh said that CM Mamata Banerjee should wear bermudas if she wanted to display her legs. But, this is not the first time when a women leader has been at the receiving end of such sexist remarks. The Logical Indian’s Shubham Thakur takes you through similar events where women in public life have been subjected to deep-rooted sexism and misogyny.

