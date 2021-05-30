'Serious Health Conditions Like Cancer Being Ignored Amid COVID', Warns Dr Somashekhar S P
India | 30 May 2021 5:19 PM GMT
As Coronavirus wreaks havoc in India, non-COVID patients have been left to fend for themselves. While some have been denied treatment, others have delayed their treatment amid fears of contracting the virus.
The Logical Indian's Navya Singh spoke to Dr Somashekhar S P, Chairman & HOD - Manipal Comprehensive Cancer Center, Bengaluru, to understand how serious ailments like Cancer have been ignored amid the pandemic.
