The Logical Indian Crew

Save Taj Mahal! Here's How Pollution, Insects Are Threatening India's Symbolic Monument

Tarin Hussain

Writer: Tarin Hussain

India,  30 Sep 2022 11:52 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary 

Creatives : Tarin Hussain

India’s white-marble Taj Mahal is turning yellow and green as the 17th century mausoleum weathers filthy air in the world’s eighth-most polluted city. Tiny insects from the drying Yamuna River into which the city pours its sewage crawl into the Taj Mahal, their excrement further staining the marble, an environmental lawyer told the Supreme Court.

Writer : Tarin Hussain
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
