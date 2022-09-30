All section
Save Taj Mahal! Here's How Pollution, Insects Are Threatening India's Symbolic Monument
Writer: Tarin Hussain
India, 30 Sep 2022
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary |
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
India’s white-marble Taj Mahal is turning yellow and green as the 17th century mausoleum weathers filthy air in the world’s eighth-most polluted city. Tiny insects from the drying Yamuna River into which the city pours its sewage crawl into the Taj Mahal, their excrement further staining the marble, an environmental lawyer told the Supreme Court.
