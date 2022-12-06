Save Lives If You Can!

All section
A Journalism graduate and a storyteller at heart, who likes to dote on stories around. No matter if it's Personal or Political, Priyanka always attempts to find a way to make sure that people get the correct information at the right time and in the right way.
India, 6 Dec 2022
Join the kind community @efgorg We cannot thank you enough, @saahasforpune, for regularly working towards helping these animals. This video is about Rex, who was suffering from a skin infection. “He’s now very energetic & ready to fill the lives of those around him with lots of love and pure bliss,” they captioned the video. Thank you again!
