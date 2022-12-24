All section
Russia: Scientists Revive Zombie Virus After 50,000 Years In Siberian Permafrost
Writer: Tarin Hussain
Others/World, 24 Dec 2022 3:02 AM GMT
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
European researchers have recently revived 13 “zombie viruses'' from Russia’s Siberian permafrost. The study posted on bioRxiv revealed that one of these viruses, Pandoravirus yedoma, is more than 48,500 years old. Other viruses are also tens of thousands of years old.
