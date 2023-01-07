All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Videos
The Logical Indian Crew

Rugby Player Neelu Kumari, Who Hoisted Flag At National Level Seeks Government Help

Priyanka Jaiswal

Writer: Priyanka Jaiswal

Priyanka Jaiswal

Priyanka Jaiswal

Video Journalist

A Journalism graduate and a storyteller at heart, who likes to dote on stories around. No matter if it's Personal or Political, Priyanka always attempts to find a way to make sure that people get the correct information at the right time and in the right way.

See article by Priyanka Jaiswal

India,  7 Jan 2023 11:10 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal

Priyanka Jaiswal

Priyanka Jaiswal

Video Journalist

A Journalism graduate and a storyteller at heart, who likes to dote on stories around. No matter if it's Personal or Political, Priyanka always attempts to find a way to make sure that people get the correct information at the right time and in the right way.

See article by Priyanka Jaiswal

Neelu Kumari is a national-level rugby player. However, her talent is getting suppressed today due to the need for the right platform and government help. In the video, shared by Journalist @Mukesh_Journo on Twitter, she can be seen standing with all the awards and medals she won for the country in the past years. The post's caption reads, "Currently, she is not able to play due to financial constraints". Since the post was shared, many Twitter users have come forward to extend their help and requested the government to pay attention to it.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo


Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Priyanka Jaiswal
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal
Rugby 
Sports 

Must Reads

Passenger Care Or PR Stunt? Delayed Response To Woman's Traumatic Experience With Air India Raises Uproar
Lost & Found Joy! Indian Railways Goes Extra Mile To Return Toy To Toddler
We Want To Make Sure That No Youth Is Forced To Seek Employment In The Cities
Warnings Blared Since 1976: Here's How Joshimath Became 'Sinking Town' & Threatens Lives Of Thousands
Similar Posts
Keep Them Warm This Winter!
Videos

Keep Them Warm This Winter!

The Logical Indian Crew
Watch: Bengaluru Cop Climbs Hoarding To Save A Pigeon, Wins Praise
Videos

Watch: Bengaluru Cop Climbs Hoarding To Save A Pigeon, Wins Praise

The Logical Indian Crew
DGCA Issues Guidelines To Handle Unruly Passengers On Board After Panic Over Air India Pee-Gate Cases
Videos

DGCA Issues Guidelines To Handle 'Unruly Passengers' On Board After Panic Over Air India 'Pee-Gate'...

The Logical Indian Crew
Give Your Hands To Serve!
Videos

Give Your Hands To Serve!

The Logical Indian Crew
They See You As Hope!
Videos

They See You As Hope!

The Logical Indian Crew

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Branded Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2023 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X