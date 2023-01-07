All section
Rugby Player Neelu Kumari, Who Hoisted Flag At National Level Seeks Government Help
Writer: Priyanka Jaiswal
A Journalism graduate and a storyteller at heart, who likes to dote on stories around. No matter if it's Personal or Political, Priyanka always attempts to find a way to make sure that people get the correct information at the right time and in the right way.
India, 7 Jan 2023 11:10 AM GMT
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary |
A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.
Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal
Neelu Kumari is a national-level rugby player. However, her talent is getting suppressed today due to the need for the right platform and government help. In the video, shared by Journalist @Mukesh_Journo on Twitter, she can be seen standing with all the awards and medals she won for the country in the past years. The post's caption reads, "Currently, she is not able to play due to financial constraints". Since the post was shared, many Twitter users have come forward to extend their help and requested the government to pay attention to it.
