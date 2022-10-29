All section
Close
Explore Categories
Explore Tags
The Logical Indian Crew
RPF Personnel Helps 'Physically Unsound' Passenger Board Train In Delhi
Writer: Priyanka Jaiswal
A Journalism graduate and a storyteller at heart, who likes to dote on stories around. No matter if it's Personal or Political, Priyanka always attempts to find a way to make sure that people get the correct information at the right time and in the right way.
Delhi, 29 Oct 2022 2:52 AM GMT
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar |
While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.
Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal
A Journalism graduate and a storyteller at heart, who likes to dote on stories around. No matter if it's Personal or Political, Priyanka always attempts to find a way to make sure that people get the correct information at the right time and in the right way.
Train travel comes with its own set of challenges for specially-abled people and to make their journey a little easier RPF personnel always lend a helping hand.
Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Priyanka Jaiswal,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar,
Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal
Must Reads
Digital Diligence: Centre To Set Up Appellate Panels In 3 Months To Settle Social Media Users' Resentments