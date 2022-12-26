All section
The Logical Indian Crew
Romania: Citizens To Get Free Bus Tickets If They Complete A Set Of Exercise
Writer: Priyanka Jaiswal
Others/World, 26 Dec 2022 6:53 AM GMT
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary |
Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal
In Romania, to keep the citizens motivated and fit, the city offers free bus tickets to people if they complete a particular set of exercises. You can see the same in a video shared by Instagram user @alinabzholkina. The woman is standing in front of a machine and is doing squats. Upon completing 20 squats, she gets to have a free ticket.The video has gained a lot of likes and attention from users. A user commented, "Saving money doing a workout AND saving the environment!!!! Sign me up, please."
