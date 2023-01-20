All section
Road Safety Week 2023: Traffic Awareness Campaign Organized In Bengaluru, Hundreds Join
Karnataka, 20 Jan 2023 4:53 AM GMT
Namma Bengaluru Foundation, in association with 56 Secure, Bangalore Traffic Police and Traffic Wardens Organisation, launched the National Road Safety Week campaign on January 11 and continued until January 18. The awareness drive focused on the theme ‘Swachhata Pakhwada’, which was to propagate the cause of safe roads for all. The critical elements of this campaign were to spread the knowledge of following traffic rules and road regulations. Five major junctions were covered by hundreds of citizens, traffic wardens, college students and 56 security guards to ensure better awareness on the ground. Around 1,00,000 commuters were given the message at these major junctions and made aware of road safety.
