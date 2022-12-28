All section
The Logical Indian Crew
River Crossing Of Sonamarg Completely Frozen As Kashmir Valley Continues To Reel Under Sub-Zero Temperature
Writer: Tarin Hussain
Jammu and Kashmir, 28 Dec 2022 7:43 AM GMT
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary |
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
The river crossing in the famous tourist resort of Sonamarg has completely frozen as the Kashmir valley continues to reel under sub zero temperature. Cold waves across Kashmir intensified on December 20 as the temperatures fell several degrees below the freezing point, a day ahead of ‘Chillai Kalan’, the 40-day harshest winter period, officials said.
