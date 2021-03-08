Revisiting 100 Days Of Farmers' Protests

On March 6, farmers held fresh protests to mark the 100 days of ongoing agitations against the controversial farm laws. The Logical Indian’s Shubham Thakur takes you through all the major events related to farmers’ protest since its inception on November 26, 2020.

On March 6, farmers held fresh protests to mark the 100 days of ongoing agitations against the controversial farm laws. The Logical Indian's Shubham Thakur takes you through all the major events related to farmers' protest since its inception on November 26, 2020.