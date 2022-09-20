All section
The Logical Indian Crew
Retail Inflation Rate Reverses Downward Trend, Rises to 7% In Aug As Food Prices Surge
India, 20 Sep 2022 8:16 AM GMT
India’s retail inflation rate reversed its three-month downward trend in August, rising to 7 per cent from 6.7 per cent in the previous month, driven by a surge in food prices.
