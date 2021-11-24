All section
MP: Residents of Arvind Vihar, Bhopal Staged 'Laughter Protest' To Draw Government's Attention To 200 M Long Dilapidated Road
Writer: Vanshika Bhatt
Madhya Pradesh, 24 Nov 2021 8:59 AM GMT
Editor : Ankita Singh |
Creatives : Vanshika Bhatt
Fed up with the condition of a 200-metre-long road in Bhopal's Arvind Vihar, residents got together for a "laughter protest" to draw the attention of the authorities on November 21. People lined up with banners that highlighted their plight, raised their hands and roared in laughter.A Local told ANI that the road hadn't been constructed in the last two years though Rs 3 cr were sanctioned.
