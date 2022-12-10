Researchers Create Mind-Reading Robotic Arm Giving Amputees Real-Time Tactile Control

All section
Others/World,  10 Dec 2022 3:24 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary 

Researchers at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities, in 2019, created a system that enables amputees to operate a robotic arm using their brain impulses rather than their muscles. Researchers developed a tiny, implantable device that connects to the peripheral nerve in the person's arm. When coupled with a robotic arm and an AI computer, the technology can detect and decipher brain impulses, enabling upper limb amputees to move the arm only with their thoughts.

