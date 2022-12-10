All section
Close
Explore Categories
Explore Tags
The Logical Indian Crew
Researchers Create Mind-Reading Robotic Arm Giving Amputees Real-Time Tactile Control
Writer: Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
Others/World, 10 Dec 2022 3:24 AM GMT
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary |
A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
Researchers at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities, in 2019, created a system that enables amputees to operate a robotic arm using their brain impulses rather than their muscles. Researchers developed a tiny, implantable device that connects to the peripheral nerve in the person's arm. When coupled with a robotic arm and an AI computer, the technology can detect and decipher brain impulses, enabling upper limb amputees to move the arm only with their thoughts.
Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Tarin Hussain,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary,
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
Must Reads
No, Nasa Did Not Admit That It Consults The Hindu Panchang For Predicting Solar Eclipses; Viral Claim Is Misleading
Know Where India Stands In Protecting Citizens' Rights & Events That Challenged World's Largest Democracy