Videos

Fact Check: No, Farmers Protesting In Delhi Did Not Remove Tricolour From Red Fort As Claimed By Viral Posts

The Logical Indian Crew
India   |   29 Jan 2021 1:34 PM GMT
Writer : Yusha Rahman | Editor : Bharat Nayak | Creatives : Yusha Rahman
Social media is filled with posts claiming farmers protesting in Delhi unfurled Khalistani flag at the Red Fort and removed the Indian National flag. The Logical Indian Fact Check team debunks the claim.

On January 26, 2021, farmers held massive tractor rally in Delhi to show their aggression against the three contentious farm bills passed by the government of India on September 28, 2020. In context to this, a video of a few Sikh protestors hoisting a flag at Red Fort has gone viral claiming that farmers have removed the national flag and hoisted another flag.

Read More:

Tags:    Republic DayFarmers ProtestFact Check
Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian