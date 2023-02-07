All section
Renewable Nation! California School's Parking Lot Receives Solar Power Upgrade
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
Others/World, 7 Feb 2023
She writes about gender issues, human interest, and environment.
Over the past few decades, solar power has proven to be a more economical and clean alternative to fossil fuels. As a result, many schools and education centres are taking advantage and installing solar power systems as a long-term, cost-cutting measure. A high school in Walnut, California, gave its parking lot a solar upgrade in 2019. It allows the school to gather lots of solar energy while shading cars from the sun's heat.
