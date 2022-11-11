All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Videos
The Logical Indian Crew

National Education Day 2022: Remembering First Education Minister Of India, Abul Kalam Azad, On His Birth Anniversary

Tarin Hussain

Writer: Tarin Hussain

Tarin Hussain

Tarin Hussain

Video Journalist

She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.

See article by Tarin Hussain

India,  11 Nov 2022 11:47 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Senior Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Tarin Hussain

Tarin Hussain

Tarin Hussain

Video Journalist

She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.

See article by Tarin Hussain

Maulana Abul Kalam Azad was an educationist, scholar and freedom fighter whose role in the development of the education system of independent India cannot be denied.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo


Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Tarin Hussain
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
Select A Tag 
National 
Education 
Day 
2022 
Remembering 
First 
Minister 
India 
Abul Kalam Azad 
Birth 
Anniversary 

Must Reads

Women Journalists Are Not 'Safe', 73% Faced Abuse While Working: Report
IMA Stands In Solidarity With Haryana Medicos, Condemns Government For Bond Policy
After Winning Para World Title, 17-Year-Old Shuttler Aims For Paris Paralympics
Divided Opinion On EWS Reservation: Educational Institutes Welcome SC Verdict, Marginalised Groups Worried
Similar Posts
Ludhiana: BJP Spokesperson Showcases Poor Condition Of Industrial Area With Water-Filled Potholes
Videos

Ludhiana: BJP Spokesperson Showcases Poor Condition Of Industrial Area With Water-Filled Potholes

The Logical Indian Crew
Uttar Pradesh: Our Swapna Team Collects Idols Discarded On Streets, Disposes Them
Videos

Uttar Pradesh: 'Our Swapna' Team Collects Idols Discarded On Streets, Disposes Them

The Logical Indian Crew
PM Modi To Inaugurate T2 Of Bengaluru Airport Today, Structure Crafted With Engineered Bamboo To Symbolize Garden City
Videos

PM Modi To Inaugurate T2 Of Bengaluru Airport Today, Structure Crafted With Engineered Bamboo To...

The Logical Indian Crew
Major Accident Prevented: Truck Carrying Over 150 Laborers To Mathura Seized
Videos

Major Accident Prevented: Truck Carrying Over 150 Laborers To Mathura Seized

The Logical Indian Crew
This Organization Is Making Quality Education Accessible For Marginalized Youth, Helped Over 700 First-Generation Learners
Videos

This Organization Is Making Quality Education Accessible For Marginalized Youth, Helped Over 700...

The Logical Indian Crew

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Branded Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X