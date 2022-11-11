All section
Close
Explore Categories
Explore Tags
The Logical Indian Crew
National Education Day 2022: Remembering First Education Minister Of India, Abul Kalam Azad, On His Birth Anniversary
Writer: Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
India, 11 Nov 2022 11:47 AM GMT
Editor : Ankita Singh |
A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
Maulana Abul Kalam Azad was an educationist, scholar and freedom fighter whose role in the development of the education system of independent India cannot be denied.
Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Tarin Hussain,
Editor : Ankita Singh,
Creatives : Tarin Hussain